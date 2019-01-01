This website uses cookies for functionality, analytics and advertising purposes as described in our Privacy Policy. If you agree to our use of cookies, please continue to use our site. Or Learn more
Building Great Communities

Tapatalk is the mobile-first community platform trusted by hundreds of thousands communities worldwide. Start a new community today or connect your community with our mobile app. It's the infrastructure and service you need to build a great community.

Welcome Google+ Communities!

We made it easy for you to keep your Google+ Community alive, and to save all the great content created by your members. Tapatalk Groups can migrate entire Google+ community, including the conversations, photos and avatars to a Tapatalk Groups forum.

Why choose Tapatalk Groups?

Tapatalk Groups is a free web and app community platform home to 70,000+ forums. Like Google+, we take care of all the forum infrastructure and are built on the Amazon Web Services platform. We provide a secure and scalable environment so you can focus on what you do best - building community and nurturing great discussions.

And Tapatalk Groups has built-in support of Google Connect so your existing identities and posts will be retained.

See What Google+ Communities that have Migrated to Tapatalk are Saying

We were thrilled to be able to migrate our Google+ community of 6 years to Tapatalk Groups, as it's a familiar app to many of us. We’re really happy with our new forum.

Ground Zero Roms

We're extremely grateful to have Tapatalk to take care of the entire transition, end-to-end. All our posts are retained and our members can simply login with the same Google account and continue the discussion!

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Discussion & Resources

Our G+ community has over 42K members and 142K posts - all migrated over to Tapatalk Groups in one weekend! Very happy with the speed and ability to retain all the posts and memberships. Thank you!

Substratum Development

Submit a Migration Request

The Future of Online Forums

Reward-based. Member Supported. Decentralized Governance and Ownership. Check out our long term vision of Online Forums at TAPx.io

Learn More

Tapatalk Mobile - Beyond Community Software

Tapatalk Mobile App layers on top of your existing community software to provide a seamless native mobile app experience for your members.

Our app is compatible with all major community software so your members can access your community on the go. It's totally free for both the community owner and the members. Or subscribe to our Paid Tiers to gain control of advertisement, branding and more.

Learn More

Tapatalk Groups - Managed Community Platform

CLOUD HOSTING
SPAM CONTROL
MOBILE FIRST

Let us provide all the infrastructure and tools you need to build a great and sustainable community - Tapatalk Groups is a combination of community software, cloud hosting, programmatic newsletters, payment system with donations and premium membership subscriptions, ad network optimization and other advanced features to let you survive and prosper in the Social Networking age... And that will save you time and money so you can focus on what matters to you most - nurturing great discussions and building a great community.

Learn More Start a New Community

Interest Graph - Not Just a Mobile App

Tapatalk has used billions of data points to build an Interest Graph® to predict what topics your members will want to read next. We help get your members hooked on to your community with tools such as personalized feeds, email newsletters, recommended discussions, and more!

Migrate and Earn More

Tapatalk commits to help you grow your revenue and audience and you get to keep your own branding and content. We work directly with all major advertising exchanges and networks to optimize your ad revenue and deliver high quality ads. By migrating your existing forum to Tapatalk Groups, we help to maximize your ad revenue alongside with your existing direct sponsorship or advertisement. Or if you just like to move over so you don't have to pay for hosting and software, contact us or request a free preview of your forum in Tapatalk Groups.

Learn More Request a Preview

Paid Subscription That Works

With Tapatalk VIP Program, your members have more reason to upgrade to Paid Subscription since the same subscription will work in all participating forums in the Tapatalk network. With our blockchain-based record keeping system we make sure you will get paid fairly and earn much more than if you would display advertisements.

Tapatalk VIP currently only works in Tapatalk Groups forums. Running a self-hosted forum but still want to participate in this program? Contact us to join our private beta program

Micro-payment and Digital Goods for Online Forums

Tapatalk is building a digital currency for online forums, empowering members to reward each other and ultimately create incentive and positive reinforcement for creating great content. Plus the ability for anyone to charge services and purchasing permissions with a very small amount of money. You can focus on building a sustainable community, while letting the top contributors get rewards from other members.

Learn More

Earn KIN Reward with Tapatalk Mobile App

Tapatalk and KIN Foundation partners to bring KIN, a peer-to-peer reward system to Tapatalk mobile app. By integrating KIN in Tapatalk, forum members can now be rewarded by posting great content, creating a new kind of tipping based ecosystem for online forums.

Learn More

Free to Start

Whether you're starting a new community, migrating your community, or simply want to activate Tapatalk Mobile App with your existing forum, Tapatalk is absolutely free for you and your members - or select our Basic Plan ($5/mo) or Premium Plan ($10/mo) to get more control of your branding and advertisment that is right for your community.