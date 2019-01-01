Welcome Google+ Communities!

We made it easy for you to keep your Google+ Community alive, and to save all the great content created by your members. Tapatalk Groups can migrate entire Google+ community, including the conversations, photos and avatars to a Tapatalk Groups forum.

Why choose Tapatalk Groups?

Tapatalk Groups is a free web and app community platform home to 70,000+ forums. Like Google+, we take care of all the forum infrastructure and are built on the Amazon Web Services platform. We provide a secure and scalable environment so you can focus on what you do best - building community and nurturing great discussions.

And Tapatalk Groups has built-in support of Google Connect so your existing identities and posts will be retained.

See What Google+ Communities that have Migrated to Tapatalk are Saying